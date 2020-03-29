8.9 C
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Directory of local eateries to support small businesses

Directory will be free-of-charge for Woolwich and Wellesley businesses.

Observer Admin
By Observer Admin
3
0

While nothing quite beats a nice home-cooked meal, having freshly prepared food in an instant without messing the kitchen has its benefits. There are a lot of restaurant options still available for take out or delivery in Woolwich and Wellesley — the Observer is here to help.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Observer will compile and publish the list of available options still available as we continue to socially distance ourselves and stay indoors.

This is a call to open eateries in Woolwich and Wellesley that could use some help getting the word out. The directory is free-of-charge.

Fill out Local Eats Form

Please share this post with any local restaurant to be included. We will continue to include restaurants through this time.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
- Advertisement -

Flag Country New Confirmed Total Confirmed New Deaths Total Deaths New Recovered Total Recovered
Canada Canada +894 5576 +7 61 +210 466

Last updated:
March 28, 2020 10:07 pm

TOP 5 COUNTRIES

Flag Country New Confirmed Total Confirmed New Deaths Total Deaths New Recovered Total Recovered
France France +4703 38105 +320 2317 +17 5724
Germany Germany +6824 57695 +91 433 +1823 8481
Italy Italy +5974 92472 +889 10023 +1434 12384
Spain Spain +7516 73235 +844 5982 +2928 12285
US US +19821 121478 +445 2026 +203 1072

Data by Johns Hopkins CSSE

