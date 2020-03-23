Province orders the closure of all non-essential workplaces

The province has ordered all workplaces deemed non-essential to close as of midnight tomorrow (March 24) for at least 14 days, the latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This was a tough decision, but the right decision, as this is no time for half measures,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement. “But I have said from day one we will, and we must, take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of every Ontarian must come first. The health of you, your children, your grandparents and friends depends on all of us doing our part.”

Businesses that can continue operations with employees working remotely, or through other contingency measures, are being given approximately 36 hours to prepare and adapt, said the release from the province.

“Essential services may continue their operations to maintain supply chains and ensure the people of Ontario have access to necessities, including groceries, medicines and other essential products.”

A full list of businesses that are permitted to stay open will be released tomorrow (Tuesday). A 1-800 number and website will be made available on Wednesday for any inquiries.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the experts at our Command Table, Ontario is taking further action to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health. “These enhanced measures are necessary to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians. Nothing is more important.”

“Our top priority must be to protect the health of the people of Ontario,” said Minister of Finance Rod Phillips. “Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will allow the people and the businesses of Ontario to move forward from this unprecedented situation.”

More to come.