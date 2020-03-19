17.4 C
Elmira
Friday, March 20, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Observer Admin - 0
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

Observer Admin - 0
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Observer Admin - 0
Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

62

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing Telephone /Cyber fraud perpetrated by scammers claiming to be Canada Revenue Agency employees. 

The following is a realistic portrayal of a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam that has been seen by RCMP investigators. This approach is one of many used by fraudsters.

Imagine your 65-year old mother is sitting at her breakfast table, she lives alone, and is simply enjoying her breakfast when the phone rings…a call from the 613 area code (Ottawa):

CRA Scammer: Mrs. Smith?

Mrs. Smith: Yes, who is this?

CRA Scammer: This is David Jones of the Canadian Revenue Agency. You owe money on your taxes going back seven years.

Mrs. Smith: I don’t understand how that could be, I pay my taxes every year, I am a good person. I did not get any form of notification. Can you please tell me again what is wrong? I can barely understand what you are saying due to your very strong accent.

CRA Scammer: Do not play games with me, you owe the CRA $9,000. We sent you notification in the mail two months ago. As you never responded, we are going to have you arrested, we have a warrant for your arrest.

Mrs. Smith: This must be a mistake, I will call my daughter, and she will help clear this up.

CRA Scammer: (Now very agitated and yelling) NO! … you will call no one! You will tell no one! You are in a great deal of trouble and if you tell your daughter, she will be in trouble as well. You must pay the $9,000 now, or you will go direct to jail. Listen to my instructions, otherwise we will have a RCMP agent at your house to arrest you, DO YOU UNDERSTAND?

Mrs. Smith: Yes.

CRA Scammer: Get your SIN card, your driver’s license, your bank cards, and your cell phone, now, what is your cell number?

Mrs. Smith: I do not have a cell phone; can I call my daughter?

CRA Scammer: No! don’t call anyone, especially your daughter as she will be upset with you and you must deal with this now or you will be arrested.

CRA Scammer: You need to go to your bank right now and withdraw $9,000 from your account.

“Mrs. Smith” went to her bank, and withdrew the money. She told the teller that it was for some home renovations. Mrs. Smith returned home and was then told by the CRA scammer to send the cash to a specific address. The CRA scammer told Mrs. Smith to get a book or magazine, put money between the pages and secure the edges with tape. The book or magazine was to be wrapped in layers of newspaper and /or tinfoil and then placed in a box or envelope. The package was to be sent via courier to a specified recipient at a Canadian address. Mrs. Smith complied and sent the cash as directed.

A few days later, Mrs. Smith received a call from the CRA scammer to tell her that her payment had not been received and because it was late, she now owes $5,000 more. Mrs. Smith is told to go to her bank again and withdraw the $5,000. Fortunately, at the time of the call, Mrs. Smith’s daughter was present and knew that it was a scam and assisted her mother, preventing her from sending any more money to the CRA scammer.

This fraud is being perpetuated from coast-to-coast in Canada, and it has impacted victims from many different age groups and cultural backgrounds. The elderly are one of the many groups who are being targeted by these scammers. If you are reading this, we ask you to do your part in sharing this message to everyone and educating the seniors and family members in your life against this type of fraud.

If you or a family member has fallen victim to this fraud, please report to your local police service, or someone you trust, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). You have two ways to make a report to the CAFC; either by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time) or through their online reporting tool.

MARCH 14

7:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of break-in at a business in Fergus. An investigation revealed that a suspect gained entry into an eating establishment by smashing the glass door with a tire iron and stole more than $2,000 in cash. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on St. Andrew Street. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black Under Armour hoodie with black Adidas track pants with reflective stripes on the bottom, black skater shoes and tan gloves. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

 MARCH 15

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP investigated the driver of a vehicle on Wellington Road 109 near Concession 7 for a Highway Traffic Act violation. During the course of the investigation, officers formed the opinion that the driver had consumed alcohol. A roadside screening device test was conducted that resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP operations centre for further testing. A 60-year-old Fergus man was was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80-plus (mg of alcohol per 100 mL of blood) contrary to the Criminal Code. A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on April 17 to answer to the charge.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort

Woolwich residents will need to keep their shovels handy and stock up on some salt, as the township wants you to do a better job of clearing the snow off of sidewalks in front...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

New Woolwich bylaw takes aim at items such as basketball nets left on boulevards

Shooting some hoops at the end of the driveway and a bit of ball hockey are all well and good, just remember to put away the nets when you’re done. Failure to do so...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Uncategorized

Police urge public to be aware of fraud, report attempts

Observer Admin - 0
Four mass-marketing frauds – romance scams, extortion, phishing and service scams – will be highlighted in campaigns launched by a coalition of authorities to...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

Observer Admin - 0
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Little change at schools with new cell phone ban

Veronica Reiner - 0
New restrictions on mobile phones in Ontario schools will mean few practical changes when they come into effect in November, local school boards indicate.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

It’s not business as usual for the local news