It’s not business as usual for the local news

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the entire economy, and The Observer is no exception. In the event of a service disruption, we’ll be doing our best to keep you informed via our website.

Newspapers provide a vital function in the communities they serve, and we’ll be striving to maintain that service even if we’re caught in the wake of office closures to help slow the spread of the virus.

A big part of the job is being out in the community meeting with people to tell the stories of the place where we live. That’s at least somewhat on hold just now as health officials urge us to keep our distance.

Moreover, we cover the goings-on in the community, but right now there’s much less going on – that reality is reflected on the pages of this week’s issue, and will continue to be the case until all of us start returning to our routines.

We hope you understand these are temporary changes. We look forward to delivering the local news you’ve come to expect.