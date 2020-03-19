17.4 C
Elmira
Friday, March 20, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

It’s not business as usual for the local news

Observer Staff
By Observer Staff
63
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
moderate rain
17.4 ° C
19.4 °
15.6 °
63 %
6.7kmh
90 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
5 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Police Report

Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

Observer Staff - 0
Police are currently promoting public awareness related to National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through October 26. Parachute Canada, a national...
Get the full story ...
Local News

After long delay, Louis named as victor in Kitchener-Conestoga

Observer Staff - 0
While most of the country went to bed Monday night knowing there’d be a minority government, voters in Kitchener-Conestoga had to wait...
Get the full story ...

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the entire economy, and The Observer is no exception. In the event of a service disruption, we’ll be doing our best to keep you informed via our website.

Newspapers provide a vital function in the communities they serve, and we’ll be striving to maintain that service even if we’re caught in the wake of office closures to help slow the spread of the virus.

A big part of the job is being out in the community meeting with people to tell the stories of the place where we live. That’s at least somewhat on hold just now as health officials urge us to keep our distance.

Moreover, we cover the goings-on in the community, but right now there’s much less going on – that reality is reflected on the pages of this week’s issue, and will continue to be the case until all of us start returning to our routines.

We hope you understand these are temporary changes. We look forward to delivering the local news you’ve come to expect.

Previous articleWe’re all in this together
Next articleRegion sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereDamon MacLean - 0

Staying active is key for seniors

Such trips are definitely on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but four different groups of seniors got to take a journey back in time recently courtesy of a provincially-funded program offered by the...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Local hockey player gets signed by American college

Sean Heeger - 0
He has loved hockey since he was a young boy and always dreamt of playing professionally. Now Keanan Stewart is taking the next...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He was the 13th confirmed case of...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Region has seen its first community-transmitted cases of COVID-19, two new instances bringing the total to 12, according to figures released this morning...
Get the full story ...
Local News

We’re all in this together

Steve Kannon - 0
Dr. Frank Onuska of the Elmira Medical Centre prescribes a common-sense approach to COVID-19. None of his patients...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Caring for the community through pandemic

Sean Heeger - 0
As a state of emergency has been declared in the province, social services organizations within the community want you to know they’re still here...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

We’re all in this together