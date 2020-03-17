Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency

Ontario is in under a state of emergency following a declaration this morning (Tuesday) by Premier Doug Ford. Public facilities such as libraries, arenas and child-care centres are to remain closed until March 31.

“We are facing an unprecedented time in our history,” said Ford in a statement. “This is a decision that was not made lightly. COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions. We are taking this extraordinary measure because we must offer our full support and every power possible to help our health care sector fight the spread of COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of every Ontarian must be our number-one priority.”

The emergency was declared under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, as the province uses “every power possible to continue to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families.”

As a result of this declaration and its associated orders, the following establishments are legally required to close immediately:

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs;

All public libraries;

All private schools as defined in the Education Act;

All licensed child care centres;

All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery;

All theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies; and

Concert venues.

Further, all organized public events of over 50 people are also prohibited, including parades and events and communal services within places of worship. These orders were approved by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and will remain in place until March 31, 2020, at which point they will be reassessed and considered for extension, unless this order is terminated earlier.

“We are acting on the best advice of our chief medical officer of health and other leading public health officials across the province,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We know these measures will affect people’s everyday lives, but they are necessary to ensure that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people. We’re working with all partners across the system, from public health to hospitals and community care, to do everything we can to contain this virus and ensure that the system is prepared to respond to any scenario.”

The government announced it has earmarked up to $304 million to enhance the province’s response to COVID-19 by providing the following: