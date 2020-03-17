4.2 C
Elmira
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Connecting Our Communities

Auger, Earl C.

Nik Harron
By Nik Harron
17
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
4.2 ° C
6.7 °
2 °
69 %
1.5kmh
1 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
3 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Halstead, Raymond “Ray”

Nik Harron - 0
With great sadness we announce that Ray passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Jamieson, Irene Alberta

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s General...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Hoffman, Allan

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Stephen H. Straus

Nik Harron - 0
Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for the...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Hoffele, Robin Christopher

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away peacefully with family and dear friends by his side at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday,...
Get the full story ...

After a courageous battle, Earl passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 81. Beloved husband for 59 years of Joan (Letson) Auger of West Montrose. Devoted father of Dwayne (Marsha) and Bonnie (Reed), all of West Montrose. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Corey and Crystal; Kylee and Ciara. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Auger, Doug and Diane Letson. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ida (Downing) Auger and brothers Lorrie and Clare, who both passed away at 81 years. Earl was loved by his family and many friends. He was always a very caring, kind and patient man.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and spending time with family and friends. Earl’s retirement dream was to fix up old cars. He worked his entire career in sales and service for Inter-City, Praxair, and Provincial Welding and was still being consulted about equipment repairs in his retirement. Earl and Joan were caretakers for over 30 years at West Montrose United Church until the fall of 2019.

At Earl’s request cremation has taken place. Due to the recent public health restrictions, the memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Montrose United Church or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. A special thank you to relatives and friends for their care and compassion to Earl and his family during the last five months and to Hospice Wellington for making his last few days in a comfortable home setting.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

Previous articleWidespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency
Next article10 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path, and followed his passion to create artwork. Today the Elmira man is more...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Steve Kannon - 0
Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Obituaries

Halstead, Raymond “Ray”

Nik Harron - 0
With great sadness we announce that Ray passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Jamieson, Irene Alberta

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s General...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Hoffman, Allan

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Stephen H. Straus

Nik Harron - 0
Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for the...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

10 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency

Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region