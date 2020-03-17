Auger, Earl C.

After a courageous battle, Earl passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 81. Beloved husband for 59 years of Joan (Letson) Auger of West Montrose. Devoted father of Dwayne (Marsha) and Bonnie (Reed), all of West Montrose. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Corey and Crystal; Kylee and Ciara. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Auger, Doug and Diane Letson. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ida (Downing) Auger and brothers Lorrie and Clare, who both passed away at 81 years. Earl was loved by his family and many friends. He was always a very caring, kind and patient man.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and spending time with family and friends. Earl’s retirement dream was to fix up old cars. He worked his entire career in sales and service for Inter-City, Praxair, and Provincial Welding and was still being consulted about equipment repairs in his retirement. Earl and Joan were caretakers for over 30 years at West Montrose United Church until the fall of 2019.

At Earl’s request cremation has taken place. Due to the recent public health restrictions, the memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Montrose United Church or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. A special thank you to relatives and friends for their care and compassion to Earl and his family during the last five months and to Hospice Wellington for making his last few days in a comfortable home setting.

