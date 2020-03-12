10.3 C
Elmira
Friday, March 13, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

All schools to remain closed for two weeks following March Break

Classes cancelled until at least April 5 as province reacts to coronavirus outbreak.

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
45
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereLori Anne Little - 0

Cancer battles aren’t fought alone

Community support for a local paramedic dealing with a cancer diagnosis surpassed its goal in a few short...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
10.3 ° C
13 °
7.8 °
32 %
13.9kmh
1 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
7 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Provincial minister delivers address at seniors’ active living fair

Sean Heeger - 0
It’s not easy getting old. As the Ontario Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho may have more than a passing familiarity with that...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Local group pledges to plant 5,000 more trees this year

Sean Heeger - 0
They’ve been working hard to better the environment since before it was considered cool. Today, Inga Rinne, chair of Trees...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Teacher strikes and work- to-rule actions to continue

Sean Heeger - 0
Talks have resumed intermittently, but unions representing Ontario’s teachers remain at odds with the provincial government, with more job action on the horizon.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Local female entrepreneurs sit down for roundtable discussion with minister and MP

Sean Heeger - 0
In the run-up to International Women’s Day, Mary Ng, minister of small business, export promotion and international trade, made several stops at Waterloo Region...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...

Kids gearing up for March Break will be even more excited, but parents may be left scrambling, after the province announced Thursday schools would remain closed for two weeks after the already-scheduled week off.

Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, and Stephen Lecce, minister of education, announced that publicly funded schools in the province will remain closed for two weeks following the March Break vacation due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

That means kids will be out of school from March 16 to April 5.

Lecce issued a ministerial order to close all schools following the March Break, a move quickly was approved by the lieutenant governor.

In a statement, the trio said they are taking this action based on the advice from Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe,” reads a release issued late Thursday afternoon. “Today’s steps build on a number of actions our government has taken in recent days to respond to COVID-19.”

Additional public health measures will be put in place in response to these new actions. These include enhanced access to screening, expanding lab-testing capacity, and implementing new initiatives to keep the public and frontline workers safe.

The government is also looking closely at the safety of those who work in other public institutions and buildings and will have the COVID-19 command table prepare to respond if needed.

Previous articleElmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus fears
Next articleStephen H. Straus

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path, and followed his passion to create artwork. Today the Elmira man is more...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Steve Kannon - 0
Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus fears

Sean Heeger - 0
The sap may be flowing, but the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival (EMSF) has come to a stop, cancelled for the first time since its...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Precautions, not panic in the wake of the coronavirus

Steve Kannon - 0
University of Toronto research showing 35 to 70 per cent of Canadians could contract the disease notwithstanding, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has yet to...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

COVID-19 prompts change in China

Gwynne Dyer - 0
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has run afoul of the language police. Last week he publicly called the ‘coronavirus’ that has already killed...
Get the full story ...
Lefcourtland

Ledcourtland: March 12, 2020

Jack Lefcourt - 0
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Stephen H. Straus

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus fears

Bloomingdale W.I.