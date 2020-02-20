-2.6 C
Elmira
Friday, February 21, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local NewsLocal Sports
Connecting Our Communities

U.S. edges out Canada in national para hockey battle

Squads play to a draw in the first of two exhibition matches in Elmira, with Americans taking the second 2-0

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
29
0

In the natural on-ice rivalry between Canada and the U.S., the American para hockey team has had the advantage in recent years. That was the case again last week as the two national teams took to the ice at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira.

After posting a 2-2 tie in the opening exhibition match February 13, the stage was set for a deciding game Saturday in which the U.S. team emerged with a 2-0 victory.

Beyond the score, however, it was a chance to showcase the sport following Team Canada’s weeklong training camp at the WMC.

At Saturday’s game, staff and volunteers encouraged spectators to choose their seats facing the teams’ benches if it was their first time attending a para hockey game. For these sledge hockey games, the regular boards in front of the benches are replaced by glass so that the players can see out onto the ice when they are catching their breath and are anticipating a shift change.

There was also a section reserved for members of the Woolwich Thrashers sledge hockey team. Scheduled to go on during first intermission, the Thrashers were the hosts of the night, taking to the ice to display their talent and love of the sport in front of the home crowd.

Children lined up and waved at the teams as they took to the rink. The teams started off with pre-game practice, which appeared to be half preparation and half attempt at intimidating the other side.

The two national teams, with players from across their respective countries, took to the ice after some pre-game ceremonies. The action got underway immediately, though neither team managed a goal in the opening period, with the U.S. squad outshooting the Canadians 7-2.

Team USA landed the first penalty of the game when Kevin McKee got called for teeing – charging another player head-on with a sled – the sole penalty unique to the world of sledge hockey.

After the first period, the game polarized. Canada increased the intensity level and ended up keeping the puck in the offensive zone for a good length of time and allowing them to successfully outshoot the States 6-2.

The first example of displayed aggression occurred 8:10 minutes into the period where a roughing call was placed against Canada’s Tyrone Henry. Then at 12:19 on the game clock, a brawl erupted between the two teams, it took all the referees and all of their dedication to tear the players apart. USA goalie Steve Cash was the first to throw a punch, he was also the first player involved in the altercation to skate off while the others continued. Roughing calls were made and handed out to Canadian players Auren Halbert and Greg Westlake, as well as American players Cash and Ralph DeQuebec they each received two minutes.

In the third, Team USA got off to a quick start, scoring just 16 seconds after play resumed. Travis Dodson managed to bump a defender’s stick in front of the net, allowing the puck to slide straight in.

With the U.S. up 1-0, it was still anyone’s game. The play went back and forth until, at 13:35, the U.S. added another goal, this time from Jack Wallace.

While Team Canada goalie Dominic Larocque stopped 13 of 15, his American counterpart was perfect in stopping all 10 shots he faced.

Damon MacLean
Damon MacLeanhttps://observerxtra.com
Damon MacLean is a recent graduate of the Loyalist College photography and journalism program.
Previous articleFederal funding to boost dementia research in Waterloo Region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

TheatreSteve Kannon - 0

EDSS performers take Broadway under the sea

By Steve Kannon skannon@woolwichobserver.com The tropics, under the sea or otherwise, seem like a much better place to be as we suffer through some midwinter weather. Way...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win three games, clinch first place

Damon MacLean - 0
In need of just one more win to clinch first place in the Midwestern Conference, the Elmira Sugar Kings claimed all three games...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

EDSS performers take Broadway under the sea

Steve Kannon - 0
By Steve Kannon skannon@woolwichobserver.com The tropics, under the sea or otherwise, seem like a much better place...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks take 3-2 series lead into deciding weekend vs. New Hamburg

Damon MacLean - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks are up 3-2 in their best-of-seven series against the New Hamburg Firebirds, having claimed two of this week’s three games in...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings

Steve Kannon - 0
Some of the municipal buildings aren’t particularly old, but Woolwich is already planning for the eventual repairs and replacement costs associated with equipment such as...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Para hockey rivals Canada and the U.S. face off in Elmira this week

Steve Kannon - 0
They come from all over the country, but they’re united in one goal: take back the gold medal for Canada.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks split opening pair in playoff series vs. New Hamburg

Steve Kannon - 0
For the Wellesley Applejacks, 4-1 and 4-1 make it 1-1 in the opening round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local Sports

Para hockey rivals Canada and the U.S. face off in Elmira this week

Steve Kannon - 0
They come from all over the country, but they’re united in one goal: take back the gold medal for Canada.
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Pipeline approval should mean end of subsidies, higher fees

Steve Kannon - 0
That the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will ultimately get pushed through seems an almost foregone conclusion given both the undue influence of oil-industry...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Major agricultural trends for 2020 taking root locally

Owen Roberts - 0
Major agricultural trends being predicted this year for all of Canada are taking root here in the region. Although it’s months before crop producers...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The psychology of ice fishing

Steve Galea - 0
A lot of people think a person has to be crazy to go ice fishing. After all, what you are doing is deliberately...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES
Region of Waterloo

Federal funding to boost dementia research in Waterloo Region

Judgment day for seven local maple syrup operators

On a path to a new Ireland?