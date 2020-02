Karen Randall and her grade 2 class

Bert Moores receiving a special valentine from Evelyn

The residents of Twin Oaks Nursing Home were treated to valentines and poem reading. Karen Randall’s grade 2 class presented each resident personally with a valentine as well as two songs. Megan Lam’s class was the second St. Boniface school class to visit. Each student read a special poem for the residents. One of the students had their 7th birthday and the residents sang a special “Happy Birthday” to her which certainly made her day.