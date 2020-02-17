4.4 C
Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Observer Admin
Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

Crime of the Week

21



Crime of the Week: February 17, 2020     Case#: 1711

Offence: Email Fraud Date: Jan 16, 2020

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are issuing a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.

Eight people have reported receiving fraudulent emails from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Students reported receiving an email to their @uwaterloo.ca account. The email would advise that the student is eligible for a tax refund. The student would then fill out personal information to submit a claim.

Waterloo Regional Police have linked fifteen other reports of CRA email scams to the University of Waterloo students.

The below is an example of an email that students are receiving:

 Dear Student, <email@uwaterloo.ca>

Canada Revenue Agency has sent you an INTERAC e-Transfer (previously INTERAC Email Money Transfer).

Amount: $550.44 (CAD)

Sender’s Message: Tax refund of $550.44 CAD from overpaid tax from year ending 2019

Expiry Date: 15 January 2020

Action Required: To deposit your money, Start Claim

Canada Revenue Agency will not provide tax refunds through e-transfer. If you receive an email similar to the above, call police, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to report the scam. You should also tell your friends and family so they are aware of the new tactic being used by scammers.

To learn more about frauds that could affect you, visit www.wrps.on.ca.

