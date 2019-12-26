fbpx
8.2 C
Elmira
Friday, December 27, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local SportsElmira Sugar Kings
Our Communities In Pictures

Skating with the Kings

Observer Admin
Photographer Observer Admin
2

[Photos by Colin Merlihan]

Previous articleLeague recognizes contributions of three Sugar Kings
Next articleTech and regulations can only go so far in blocking scammers
Living Here

Wellesley family lights it up for Christmas

Veronica Reiner - 0
A glorious musical light show display is up and running once again for its eighth year in Wellesley village. Some...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Embracing the trappings of the season, writ large

Veronica Reiner - 0
A local decorator has transformed her Wellesley property into a winter wonderland, carrying on a decade-long tradition for a good cause.
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Strong demand for traditional real Christmas trees can exceed supply

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
With Christmas just a few weeks away there’s only a short time left to pick out the perfect tree, but what will you...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A super event

Veronica Reiner - 0
Elmira’s Lions Hall played host to Capes and Crowns this past weekend. Children got the chance to meet their...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Cutting red tape to create more housing options

Region looking at future of Blue Box

Region sees growing pains with EasyGO