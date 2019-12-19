fbpx
-12.7 C
Elmira
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Teachers back on picket line

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
53
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new family...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Elmira is set to gain three new residents, as a B.C. family is the winner of million-dollar home on...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Business VenturesVeronica Reiner - 1

Talking sports, and then some

If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of major sports leagues, the On the Rise podcast has got...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-12.7 ° C
-10 °
-15.6 °
84 %
1.2kmh
1 %
Sat
-2 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
2 °
Wed
2 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Winter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in the forecast

Veronica Reiner - 0
While the early snow arrival and freezing temperatures across the region may indicate otherwise, winter hasn’t actually started. The new season makes...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, solidifying their hold on the top spot in the Greater...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Veronica Reiner - 0
Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show...
Get the full story ...

The bitterly cold winter weather didn’t stop local high school teachers and support staff from being back out on the picket lines at EDSS on Wednesday.

A one-day walkout saw the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) close all its schools in response to a province-wide withdrawal of services. It’s the second time this month teachers and support staff were off the job to protest what they call inaction on the part of the province.

Along with classes being out for the day, the closures extended to all before- and after-school programs, childcare programs, EarlyON centres and childcare centres located in WRDSB schools.

Following the December 4 walkout, this week’s move by the Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF) was the latest salvo as the union battles with the provincial government over terms of a new contract.

Several measures introduced by the Ford government don’t sit well with local protesters, including increasing average class sizes to 28 from 22 students.

“Our classrooms just aren’t set up to hold 40, 42 kids,” said EDSS teacher Pamela Germann. “We’re fitting 32 kids in a classroom right now … say a senior or university level course can fit maybe 32 as a max, which is something that we do. But we just don’t have the size.”

The Ontario government made changes on all levels of education, from kindergarten up to college and university, but that increased average class size is a common ground that has affected every level across the board, she said.

Germann added that individual attention from teachers to students would be adversely impacted as a result, and that “cuts like this really affect our most at-risk populations.”

Another EDSS teacher out on the picket lines, D.J. Carroll, said that another issue with a higher class average is that it could result in some classes disappearing entirely, making it more difficult for students to graduate.

“Now with the Ford government coming in and saying 28 becomes the average … suddenly all of the smaller specialty courses are gone,” said Carroll. “Those support classes are gone. Kids in the senior classes who want to take a music, a drama, a shop class that would normally run with 16 students … will not run anymore.”

Another component of the new education curriculum that teachers took issue with is mandatory e-learning courses. Back in March, the Ford government said that students would be required to take four e-learning courses to graduate starting in 2020-2021.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce backed off from that number, dropping it to two, after receiving feedback from students, teachers and families. More recently, Lecce said students would be required to take two online courses in order to graduate, starting September 2020. Germann said that this isn’t necessarily beneficial for student learning.

“I feel that most teachers would suggest that we’ve seen a lot of students, who they don’t fit well for [online courses],” said Germann. “And we do have opportunities for students who do want to take online courses to take them. So I feel that how we’re offering those courses right now is in the best interest of the kids.

“Putting in mandatory courses like that is not necessarily good for everybody.”

Negotiations between the OSSTF and the province will not begin again until January, but all schools will resume their regular routines today (Thursday).

Carroll said that the community response had been understanding, with a number of parents dropping off coffee, treats, and thanking the teachers.

“I would say overwhelmingly, support from the public has been incredibly positive. Our students have been incredibly supportive, the parents of our kids are constantly telling me, ‘You’re doing the right thing.’ And that makes it easier to be out here today,” said Carroll.

The OSSTF represents 60,000 public high school teachers, educational assistants, childhood educators, and school support staff.

Previous articleBC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner - 0

Wellesley family lights it up for Christmas

A glorious musical light show display is up and running once again for its eighth year in Wellesley village. Some 20,000 LED lights decorate the Cook family’s Ferris Drive home, which...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Turkeys take center stage at Christmas

Steve Kannon - 0
What’s better than a turkey at the center of a traditional Christmas dinner? Why, two turkeys, of course. That’s certainly...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, solidifying their hold on the top spot in the Greater...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Veronica Reiner - 0
Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

“New” sex-ed rolled out ahead of school start

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A new sex-ed. curriculum not unlike the old one should be in place when students return to school new week. The revised policy, released last...
Get the full story ...
Comment & Opinion

Say no to public money for sports megaprojects

Steve Kannon - 0
Perhaps taking a page from Doug Ford’s quicking-moving, don’t-stop-to-answer-any-questions approach to fast-tracking often unpopular moves, the city of Calgary appears intent on cramming a...
Get the full story ...
Local News

WRDSB says no layoffs expected despite budget shortfall

Faisal Ali - 1
The Waterloo Region District School Board has said it does not expect it will lay off teachers despite a drop in provincial funding for...
Get the full story ...
Local News

EDSS staff hold rally in Elmira

Faisal Ali - 0
Fast becoming the norm in Elmira, secondary school teachers and staff were the latest to group to hold demonstrations outside the office of conservative...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Winter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in...

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program