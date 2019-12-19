fbpx
-12.3 C
Elmira
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Ally Hanscom emerges victorious from HGTV Canada’s Home to Win contest, claiming Park Avenue property

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
2648
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new family...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Elmira is set to gain three new residents, as a B.C. family is the winner of million-dollar home on...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Business VenturesVeronica Reiner - 1

Talking sports, and then some

If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of major sports leagues, the On the Rise podcast has got...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-12.3 ° C
-9.4 °
-15.6 °
78 %
1.6kmh
1 %
Sat
-2 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
5 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Winter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in the forecast

Veronica Reiner - 0
While the early snow arrival and freezing temperatures across the region may indicate otherwise, winter hasn’t actually started. The new season makes...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, solidifying their hold on the top spot in the Greater...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Veronica Reiner - 0
Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show...
Get the full story ...

Elmira is set to gain three new residents, as a B.C. family is the winner of million-dollar home on Park Avenue.

Ally Hanscom, 31, was declared the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: For the Holidays competition in the season finale that aired December 15. She, along with her husband Matt and daughter Anna, will be moving into the newly renovated Victorian home from their trailer in Armstrong, British Columbia.

“It has been the most surreal experience of our lives for sure,” said Hanscom.

“We could not be more grateful. Our hearts could not be more full,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “We will spend the remainder of our lives working towards giving back the kindness that was shared with us through this experience. Our gratitude will never cease.”

She emerged victorious against two other competitors: Jen Vandermaar, 39, from Charlottetown, PEI, and Natasha Smart, 45, of Milton. The other contestants didn’t walk away empty-handed, however, as runner-up Vandermaar took home $5,000, while third-place Smart received $2,000.

HGTV Canada’s Park Avenue, Elmira home was won by Ally Hanscom of Armstrong, BC on Dec. 15.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re finally here at this point,” said host Sangita Patel. “Every family, all three of them were deserving of this house, but to see Ally come out at the top … you can feel her energy, she was very emotional.”

Throughout the fourth season of Home to Win, the all-star cast of builders, designers, and contractors renovated a century home, the show culminating with the renovation-themed competition between the constestants.

The cast included popular network personalities such Bryan and Sarah Baulmer, Dave and Kortney Wilson, Scott McGillvary, Sarah Richardson, Mike Holmes, Sebastian Clovis, brothers Jonathon and Drew Scott, Jo Alcorn, Paul Lafrance and Brian McCourt. Like other seasons of Home to Win, each uses their expertise to best prepare one room or outdoor space, with different combinations of people taking on different rooms.

Patel notes the house underwent a considerable makeover during the course of the season.

 “It’s a very dramatic change – I remember walking into the house for the first time and the first reaction was ‘There’s a lot of work to be done here.’ It seems like whoever lived in it before was trying to do some kind of construction in the house, but never completed it. It wasn’t in great shape,” said Patel.

“The way it came together was just spectacular. Colours I wouldn’t even think about, the bedrooms upstairs were just amazing, the bathrooms were incredible, the kitchen is so unique in terms of the colour. I wouldn’t even think about putting a dark green kind of colour into the kitchen. The transition … I was blown away, to be honest.”

Contestants compete in several renovation-related challenges that put their DIY skills to the test. The cast observes each one closely, deliberates, and then each individually votes for a winner.

During the first challenge that involved the construction of a mini library, it was Smart who was eliminated, which made it a head-to-head competition between Hanscom and Vandermaar. After the second challenge that required competitors to redesign a rec. room, Hanscom was eventually declared the victor.

“The other competitors don’t know who voted for who, at the end … we count that ballots and see who gets the most votes,” explained Patel. “That was great because when I announced who won, the cast doesn’t know who won. So it’s a moment for everybody.”

Under the contest rules, the winner was handed the keys and granted the house immediately, though logistics make it difficult for the B.C. family to call the place home in time for holidays.

“Obviously they’re coming from outside the city, outside the province, it will likely take them a bit of time before they get settled,” said Julie MacFarlane, a spokesperson for Corus Entertainment.

The season finale, along with other episodes in the series, can be streamed online.

Previous articleWinter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in the forecast
Next articleTeachers back on picket line

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner - 0

Wellesley family lights it up for Christmas

A glorious musical light show display is up and running once again for its eighth year in Wellesley village. Some 20,000 LED lights decorate the Cook family’s Ferris Drive home, which...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, solidifying their hold on the top spot in the Greater...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Veronica Reiner - 0
Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Turkeys take center stage at Christmas

Steve Kannon - 0
What’s better than a turkey at the center of a traditional Christmas dinner? Why, two turkeys, of course. That’s certainly...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

View From Here

The View From Here: October 24th, 2019

Scott Arnold - 0
Some "clerical issues" put off local election results until later the following day, meaning a few people missed out on some sleep.
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Mishap means more scrutiny for electronic voting

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich and Wellesley voters were left scrambling Monday when one of the pitfalls of electronic voting became a reality rather than a hypothetical in...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Teachers back on picket line

Winter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in...

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program