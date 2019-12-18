fbpx
Martin, Tilman M. (1927-2019)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Gatineau, Quebec, three weeks short of his 93rd birthday. Husband of the late Janet (Mills) Martin (2002). Father of Deborah, Joy, Luke, and Joel Martin, and Daniel Milton. Remembered by his 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Abraham R. Martin (1930) and Susannah M. Martin (1976), stepfather David A.B. Martin (1969), and daughter Denise (1956). A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having...
Ritter, Ida

Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December...
Forler, Dr. Claude Elton Joseph

After a long and blessed life, Claude passed peacefully at Innisfree House on Sunday,...
WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019) We said goodbye on November 21, 2019...
Holton, Catherine

Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener,...
Heintz, Eileen

Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at...
Beetham, Judy Norma

Passed away suddenly at her home in Waterloo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019,...
Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age...
IN MEMORIAM

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
