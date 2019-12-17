Holton, Catherine

fbpx
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener, at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Holton (1994). Dear mother of Bob and Bev of Elmira, and Denise and Stuart Thrower of Hysham, Montana. Cherished grandmother of Carole (John Ford), Shannon, Sarah Gardner (Jeremy); Tammy Stevenson (Daniel), Sabrina Amerine (David), Shelli Schaak (Matthew), and KariLea Hutchins (Michael); and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Terry Ratto and Madeline Wilson. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Florence McIntyre, a great-grandson, three sisters and two brothers. A private family service will take place. Interment will be in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Ritter, Ida

Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Forler, Dr. Claude Elton Joseph

After a long and blessed life, Claude passed peacefully at Innisfree House on Sunday,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019) We said goodbye on November 21, 2019...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Heintz, Eileen

Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Beetham, Judy Norma

Passed away suddenly at her home in Waterloo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
