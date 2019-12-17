Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener, at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Holton (1994). Dear mother of Bob and Bev of Elmira, and Denise and Stuart Thrower of Hysham, Montana. Cherished grandmother of Carole (John Ford), Shannon, Sarah Gardner (Jeremy); Tammy Stevenson (Daniel), Sabrina Amerine (David), Shelli Schaak (Matthew), and KariLea Hutchins (Michael); and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Terry Ratto and Madeline Wilson. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Florence McIntyre, a great-grandson, three sisters and two brothers. A private family service will take place. Interment will be in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.
Holton, Catherine
