Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Historical Society Christmas Open House

By Diane Strickler
The Maryhill Historical Society thought this year they would like to invite the community to an old- fashioned Christmas Open House and close to 40 people attended.  This took place on Sunday, Dec. 8th from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home. People were encouraged to drop in to enjoy hot apple cider, Christmas cookies and the music and toast the season.

Linda Kennedy, George Isley, Charlene Schell, Tom Schell, Ron Schmuck
George Isley, Tom Schell, Troy Burke, Frank Rider, Bobbi-Jo Burke, Codi Harris, (hidden Linda Kennedy), Jackson Burke in front with cookie

A week before a couple of members decorated the inside and outside of the Edward Halter Home to make it look festive. All the windows in the home were decorated as well as the posts on the front porch.

Mary Ann Stroh had lent her Dickens village which showed buildings and people and activities from the later 1800’s. The Christmas tree was set up in the chapel / parlour with old fashioned decorations and gifts that would have been given in years gone by. A Nativity scene was set up in that room as well as one in the kitchen.

