fbpx
2.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, November 28, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Living Here
Connecting Our Communities

Young competitors use robotics to help shape the city of the future

FIRST Lego League participants ramping up for big competition this weekend in Waterloo

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
4
0

The local young tinkerers are back at it again this year, with two local FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League teams showing off their autonomous robots and innovation projects at a practice tournament last weekend.

The St. Clements Wild Goats and the Elmira Space Chickens, along with several other teams, honed their presentation skills at EDSS on Saturday to prepare for their official competition in Waterloo on November 30. This year’s theme is “City Shaper.”

Among the highlights of the event included autonomous robots completely constructed by Lego Mindstorm technology. Teams must program their robot to complete as many tasks as possible within a certain timeframe to win points.

“The Wild Goats found some of their missions worked smoothly, and others did not,” said team coach Jason Jantzi. “They were able to get their robot to successfully stop on the bridge at the end of the match for additional points.”

Team members Tyler MacDonald, Hudson Jantzi, Connor Jantzi, Kayia MacDonald, Brooklyn Alpaugh, Connor Cheng, Tanner Cheng, and Beth Alphaugh met weekly for the past couple of months to ensure that their robot, “Billy the Goat,” was in top shape.

“Our robot did pretty well. We had a few issues with the predictability of it because the board we were practicing on was a bit worn,” said Beth Alpaugh.

“I think we’re going to try to use more sensors to make our sensors more predictable, so then we won’t have these kinds of issues.”

Another component of the day’s activities was sharing the results of their innovation projects. Each team is challenged to find a solution to a real-world problem that affects their community. Examples of topics include food safety, recycling, and energy. These findings are then presented to the judges.

“We went to the Waterloo Region recycling centre,” said Alpaugh. “We found that there is an issue of people putting their recycling in the garbage or their garbage in the recycling. And also that there weren’t any recycling bins in our local parks at all.”

Recycled items can’t be shipped away to be reused if they are contaminated. To combat this problem of improper recycling practices, the Wild Goats shared their idea of a “Smart Sorter,” which uses artificial intelligence to sort between garbage and recycling.

Once an item is placed in the waste container, the smart sorter would use a camera to determine if it is garbage or recycling, and that tells the Arduino microcontroller, which will then use motors to move the item to the correct container. It would ideally be installed in parks, ball diamonds, and other public spaces.

“All of The Wild Goats team members from last year returned for the second year of FLL since they had such a successful and fun time learning and participating from the first season,” said Jantzi. “As a coach, I could really see the kids develop and learn new skills which hopefully they can continue to develop and apply to other areas.”

The LEGO League also nurtures teambuilding core values and looks at how these values can be applied to everyday life, including discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, and teamwork.

Wild Goats team member Hudson Jantzi added that participating in FLL has also been a bonding experience, as the same group members also got together for the 2018 FIRST Lego League event.

“It’s really helped us get to know each other better and we’re definitely more comfortable with one another,” said Hudson.

The team noted that the community had been particularly supportive of their endeavours this year.

“Last year we only had one sponsor but this year we have plenty. We got sponsors by going door to door in St. Clements and just asking companies if they would sponsor us and we did really good,” said Alpaugh.

The official competition will take place at St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo this Saturday. Three local teams will be attending: the Elmira Space Chickens, St. Clements Wild Goats, and the St. Jacobs Super Stingers.

Previous articleHedy Lamar lit up the silver screen … and radio frequencies
Next articleSleeping Beauty wakens to the panto treatment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

ON THE MENU

On The MenuChef Duff - 0

There’s nothing like tradition for the holidays

I’m going back to my Quebecois roots for this one to show you a traditional French-Canadian meat pie that’s also very seasonal, as it’s often served on Christmas Eve or News Year’s Eve...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

Looking to do some research about the communities we serve? Browse through the years in our online archives.

Find a Back Issue
Living Here

When disaster strikes, they answer the call

Veronica Reiner - 0
An Elmira couple has dedicated their retirement time to helping people across North America rebuild their lives after a natural disaster strikes.
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Show Sounds and feels like Christmas

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
If an event that encompasses the songs of the yuletide season and the spirit of giving sounds just the thing for Christmas,...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

New watering system is powered by the sun

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Many hands may make light work, but automating the process really lessens the load. That’s especially helpful when the work involves relying on...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

An immersive experience helps kids acquire language skills

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Two months into their stay in the country, a group of students from France got to experience another cultural moment of sorts...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A very visual – and visible – way to remember

Veronica Reiner - 0
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far. Since mid-August, Maud...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

WHC event Somebody Should Do Something

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Woolwich Healthy Communities presented speaker Doug Griffiths, author ‘13 Ways to Kill Your Community,’ at a variety of...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Elmira’s Kambel Beacom gets hockey scholarship to Syracuse

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Still a student at EDSS, Elmira’s Kambel Beacom already has her postsecondary plans in place – well, mostly – as she’s received...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

Junior girls’ capture EDSS’ first WCSSAA basketball title

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
In a season that already saw the team rack up win after win, the EDSS junior girls’ basketball team reached new heights...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDSS looks to make use of new push for skilled-trades training

Veronica Reiner - 0
With measures taken on the provincial level to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades, EDSS is in the process...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Bonspiels are the thing as curling season gets into high gear

Community-led housing projects marks its silver anniversary

New markets for traditional crops await farmers