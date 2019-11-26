fbpx
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
St. Boniface School

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
This year St. Boniface School tried a new fundraising endeavour.  The Sip ‘N Shop experience was held at the School on Sunday November 24th to include families in our community.  The event began at 10:30 a.m. with 16 vendors, baked goods, warm beverages, holiday family portraits, 44 silent auction items and raffle prizes. Dad gift wrapping and 4 different coloured poinsettias were also available.   There was even a corner set out for the children to make a craft. It was a wonderful group effort

of the hardworking committee of mothers and dedicated individuals.  It would not have been accomplished without the vendors and  local small businesses who donated their services, gift cards or products, and to the parents and children who donated items to their classroom themed baskets. A special thank you to the Maryhill Market for providing the warm beverages.

Co-ordinator Meghan Luis commented that it was appreciated to have the community and coming out and supporting the school.  “We had an absolutely wonderful turn out!”

The fundraising moneys will be used for the year end graduation party, classroom supply needs, transportation for each classroom to take part on a field trip, and much more.

