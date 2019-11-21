Police partner with Special Olympics as region to host Games

The Waterloo Regional Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario have launched the Draft an Athlete program in support of the 2020 Spring Games.

The Draft an Athlete program provides an opportunity for community members and organizations to donate $500 to sponsor a competing athlete in the upcoming Spring Games, which will be hosted in Waterloo Region May 21-23, 2020.

Each $500 donation will help cover expenses associated to the Games including, travel, food, accommodations, and competition fees.

More than 2,500 athletes, coaches, staff, and volunteers will come together to be part of this incredible event and allow Waterloo Region the opportunity to showcase its community and hospitality. The Games will feature five sports: basketball, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting and 10-pinbowling.

Police services throughout Ontario have been hosting Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Games since 1996. This is the first time the Waterloo Regional Police will host.

“We are honoured to have been selected to host these Games and highlight the talent of these amazing athletes,” said chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “The Draft an Athlete program allows members of our community to be a part of these Games while making a profound difference in the life of an athlete. By helping to offset the financial costs, we can make sure each athlete gets the chance to compete and showcase their talent on the Olympic stage.”

Special Olympics is a national organization dedicated to promoting respect, acceptance, inclusion and human dignity for people with intellectual disabilities through sports.

Click here to learn more about the Draft an Athlete program, or to donate.

NOVEMBER 14

11:20 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-collision on Speedvale Avenue West at the Woolwich Townline involving a possible impaired driver. Officers attended the scene and while speaking with the driver, an odour of an alcoholic beverage was detected on their breath. A roadside screening device test was conducted that resulted in a fail. During the subsequent search, police seized a baggy containing marijuana bud from the driver’s pocket. The accused was placed under arrest and transported to a local OPP operation centre for further testing and while on route, the suspect caused damage to the rear seat of the police vehicle. Once at the detachment, the accused refused to provide a breath sample to the officer. Further investigation revealed that the accused was breaching conditions of an undertaking. The 22-year-old Cambridge man was charged with ‘refuse to comply with breath sample demand,’ ‘mischief’ and two counts of ‘breach of undertaking,’ ‘careless driving’ and ‘novice driver bac above zero’ and ‘drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.’ He was held for a bail hearing. A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.

NOVEMBER 15

5:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the report of a collision at William Hastings Line and Manser Road in Wellesley Township. A car was travelling eastbound on William Hastings Line when it was struck by a car travelling southbound on Manser Road. The intersection is controlled by a stop sign for vehicles travelling on Manser Road. Occupants from both vehicles were transported to hospital for injuries. Any witnesses to this collision are requested to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

NOVEMBER 18

1:49 PM | Emergency crews responded to a fire in a workshop on the property at 30 Hawkesville Rd., St. Jacobs. Fire crews from St. Jacobs, Conestogo and Elmira were called to the scene, arriving to find flames shooting from the building. Damage was estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

NOVEMBER 19

1:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a threat against a business in Fergus. The business was evacuated and a nearby school was put into a hold and secure position until the threat was deemed not to be credible. Approximately one hour later the business reopened and the hold and secure was lifted. Wellington County OPP are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.