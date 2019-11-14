Winter weather hits the roads

Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision near 7142 Line 86 in Wellesley Township Tuesday afternoon. An 84-year-old Elmira man driving a pickup truck attempted to make a left hand turn from a private driveway when he was struck by a white Toyota headed eastbound on Line 86. The pickup truck also made contact with a Dodge Journey travelling westbound. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, while the 69-year-old Listowel woman driving the Toyota was taken to Listowel Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.