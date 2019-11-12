Walter, Francis Joseph (Frank)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Kittel) Walter (2013). Proud father of Ken and Sharon Walter, Anne and Bill Hanley, Marion and Ron Kocher, Marg Walter, Betty Pfanner, Karen and Gary Hill, Donna and Maynard Martin, and David Walter. He will be dearly missed by 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and by Ken’s extended family. Fondly remembered by siblings Edna Zinger, Helen Palach, Gerty and Jim Scherrer, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Margaret (Baessler) Walter, son-in-law George Pfanner (2015), brother Willard, and brothers-in-law Leonard Zinger, Walter Palach, Michael Kittel, and Jack (Eileen) Kittel. Frank was born April 25, 1918, and raised in Macton where he met the young lady next door who he married in 1941. They farmed there until 1952 when he became a purchasing agent for McKee Brothers in Elmira. In 1968 they moved to Elmira where Frank lived a very active life and volunteered in many capacities. He delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years, was a very involved member of the Association for Community Living, and drove the mobility bus for many years. Frank was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Elmira Branch 469. He was the co-founder of the Elmira Seniors Centre. In 1990 he was named citizen of the year in Woolwich Township. He loved his daily strolls, playing pool, and was an avid bowler for more than 50 years. He was seldom caught without a deck of cards in his pocket for a quick game of Solo. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral mass took place on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira. Interment followed in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Elmira District Community Living or St. Teresa RC Church (building fund) would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Chartwell Elmira Retirement and LTC Residence for their kind and compassionate care.