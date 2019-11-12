fbpx
Remembrance Day

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
On Monday, November 11th at 10:35 a.m. St. Boniface school held their Remembrance Day para-liturgy in the School gym.  The students entered the gym upon coming in from their recess with their winter coats and boots. The para-liturgy included a video, a short skit, the story of the poppy, and prayers which was led by Jacqueline Ward and her grade 5 / 6 class. Because only the older classes,  grade 4 to grade 8 students would be going to the “Old Walled Cemetery”  a moment of silence was observed at 11 a.m. in the gym by all classes.

Following the service in the gym Grades 4-8 proceeded through the snow and flurries to the cemetery and gathered in front of the monument of our war veterans. A song was played followed by prayers and another 1 minute of silence before returning to school.

