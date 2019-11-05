Martin, Brittney Starr

Passed away suddenly, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 22 years. Beloved daughter of Frank Martin of Moorefield and Lucille Martin of Heidelberg. Loved sister of Violet Martin (Lenny Brubacher) of Harriston and Ranita Martin of Heidelberg. Dear granddaughter of George and Almeda Martin and Melvin and Gwen Barkman. Brittney will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs. A reception will follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to New Life Charity (c/o By Peaceful Waters) or Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region would be appreciated.