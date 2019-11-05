fbpx
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Martin, Brittney Starr

10
0

Passed away suddenly, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 22 years. Beloved daughter of Frank Martin of Moorefield and Lucille Martin of Heidelberg. Loved sister of Violet Martin (Lenny Brubacher) of Harriston and Ranita Martin of Heidelberg. Dear granddaughter of George and Almeda Martin and Melvin and Gwen Barkman. Brittney will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs. A reception will follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to New Life Charity (c/o By Peaceful Waters) or Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region would be appreciated.

OBITUARY NOTICES

Heller, Mildred Sophia

Mildred Sophia Heller, of St. Jacobs, died on Saturday, October 26,...
Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)

Passed away peacefully at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her...
Weber, Clayton M.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home...
Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph,...
Melitzer, Audrey

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of...
Schlitt, Murray

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, in his...
Nafziger, Lena (nee Horst)

Lena Nafziger Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira...
Bauman, Glen

Glen Bauman Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday,...
IN MEMORIAM

