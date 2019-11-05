fbpx
Fireman’s breakfast

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
14

The whole community came out to support the 9th annual Fireman’s all you can eat breakfast and approximately 350 breakfasts were served.  This took place on Sunday, morning November 3rd at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre beginning at 8 a.m.  On the menu was scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes, beans, French toast, jams, juice and coffee.  Cost for adults was $10, $5 children, 3 years and under were free. 

It was also nice to see other fire departments from Conestoga and Elmira with their families supporting the Maryhill Fireman.

