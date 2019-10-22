fbpx
Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband for over 65 years of the late Naomi Shoemaker (2017). Devoted father of Yvonne (Ralph) Gingerich, Paul (Judy) Shoemaker, Judy (Joel) Hiller, Pat (Paul) Martin, Rick (Deb) Shoemaker, Steve (Jen) Shoemaker, and Beverly (Bruce) Daley. Proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by his special friend Hazel Cameron, sisters-in-law Mary Musselman, Violet Martin, and Janice Cressman. Predeceased by grandchildren Jeremy Martin and Ashley Shoemaker, parents Wesley and Edith (Hasenpflug) Shoemaker, siblings Elma (Ervin) Musselman, Wilfred (Hettie, Ella) Shoemaker, and Herb (Agnes, Wilma) Shoemaker and brothers-in-law Marshall Musselman, Lloyd Martin, and Calvin Cressman. The family received their relatives and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service and interment took place. In Milton’s memory, donations to Hospice Wellington or Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. A special thank you to the staff at St. Jacobs Place and Hospice Wellington. 

