fbpx
5.6 C
Elmira
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsNot So Great Outdoorsman
Their View / Opinion

What’s in a name? Try painting a duck boat

Steve Galea
Column By Steve Galea
4
0

One of my favourite outdoors stories is by Larry Dabblemont of Missouri. That tale is called Old Paint and it is about an old wooden john-boat that he and his father built and used for duck hunting and fishing on the river near his home. The title refers to the many coats of paint that the boat had been covered with over the years and the beauty of the story is in the way he reveals the layers of cherished outdoor memories that accompanied each.

That’s why picking the paint for the duck boat I recently built was no small matter to me.

I knew that this first coat – the one I am about to put on it – will be the one I will always remember it with. That colour will always be attached to that boat, both mentally and physically. That’s why I faced quite a conundrum when picking the colour.

In the end, however, it all came down to two similar shades of olive green. And though I liked the first one better, I could not bring myself to buy it let alone adorn my hunting boat with it, even though it was the exact colour I wanted.

As I kept hemming and hawing about the whole thing, another hunter showed up and immediately knew I was buying the paint for hunting related reasons. He knew this because a) he was aware I was in a long-term relationship and b) he also knew no man in a long-term relationship would by either of those shades of olive green to paint anything in and around a house.

“It’s actually for a duck boat,” I said.

He then pointed to the colour card I liked but wouldn’t use.

“That’s the one right there,” he said.

I then flipped over the card so he could see that colour’s name. He immediately shook his head and then pointed to the other one.

“Use that one then,” he said. “It’s just as good.”

Shakespeare said a rose by any other name would smell as sweet – but the bard, I suspect, had never smelled the roses dropped in a duck camp. Nor did he know how superstitious we hunters could be about the little things that no one else bothers with – like the colour of a duck boat.

So, as much as I liked the first colour, I put the card down and took the second one to the counter.

The woman there looked at the colour and, in an act of selfless customer service, said, “Maybe you should run this by your wife first. It might save you a headache or two.”

“It’s for a duck boat,” I said.

Looking more than a little relieved, she smiled and then started to mix the colour called “Jungle cover” for me.

She then said that she noticed I was having  hard time deciding between that and another colour and wondered why I chose the one I did.

I went and got that card and turned it over and she said, “OK, I guess that is a good enough reason.”

Maybe it was and maybe it wasn’t. But as I said, we hunters are superstitious about certain things and, if you ask me, it’s better not to leave anything to chance.

“Jungle cover” is a nice respectable name for a duck boat colour. “Vegetarian,” the unfortunate name of the second colour, is not.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

What kind of change will voters opt for this time around?

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon -
0
Four years ago, we had a federal election in a climate of change, with Justin Trudeau leading the resurgent Liberals against a tired, unloved...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Tinkering at the margins won’t solve climate-change challenges

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon -
0
Such as there are issues in the current federal election, Canadians’ top priorities tend to be social ones, the likes of health care, education,...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Wheels spinning in Syrian debacle

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer -
0
Russia and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad win, the Kurds lose, and the United States leaves in disgrace. It has been a hectic...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Chinese likely to use violence against Hong Kong

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer -
0
After the 17th consecutive weekend of increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong, the first protester was wounded by a live bullet last week. Eighteen-year-old...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

You’ll see fewer new harvesters in the fields this fall

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts -
0
Farmers are sometimes criticized for driving “shiny new tractors,” presumably because they make too much money and don’t really need them.
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Farmers’ mental health getting attention this Thanksgiving

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts -
0
Farmers’ mental health challenges are getting more recognition this Thanksgiving season than ever before … and not a minute too soon.
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

What’s in a name? Try painting a duck boat

Steve Galea Steve Galea -
0
One of my favourite outdoors stories is by Larry Dabblemont of Missouri. That tale is called Old Paint and it is about an...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

Illuminating thoughts to lighten things

Steve Galea Steve Galea -
0
If you happen to notice more people walking around these days with white canes, seeing eye dogs and dark glasses, don’t be alarmed. It’s...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

We’re not the only species able to make use of the Internet

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones -
0
Q.  What are “ghost guns” and how might they impact forensics?A.  The technology for three-dimensional printers has been evolving rapidly,...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

We’ve long used the wheel, but it’s no natural development

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones -
0
Q.  In August, 2013, a young Colorado woman named Kyra encountered a cougar (aka mountain lion) on one of her many...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Taking the walking bus to school

Community rallies to support teen diagnosed with leukemia

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich