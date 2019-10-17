fbpx
5.6 C
Elmira
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Family keeps paying it forward

Grateful for the support they received during daughter Ella's treatments, Dorscht family continues to boost blood-donor clinics

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
62
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon -
0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...
Local SportsAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Get the full story ...
Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewskihttps://observerxtra.com
Aneta is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings double up on Stratford Warriors to continue hot streak

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Home and away, it was a good weekend for the Elmira Sugar Kings as they twice bested the Stratford Warriors, extending their winning streak...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

A seamless transition for Paul Kalbfleisch

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Twenty-two years after retiring, Paul Kalbfleisch is actually going through with it.After 32 years of teaching, Kalbfleisch putting away...
Get the full story ...
Local News

WCS expands eligibility for low-income programs

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
With a new financial benchmark in place, Woolwich Community Services has increased the number of households eligible for its support programs.
Get the full story ...
Local News

With fall food drive, WCS looks to stock the shelves in preparation for holiday season

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Thanksgiving is just ahead, and if you’re out shopping for items for a family dinner, it’s a prime time to pick up a...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete of the week for the...
Get the full story ...

In the past several years the Dorscht family have been sponsoring a blood-donor clinic in Elmira to give back to the community that helped their daughter Ella when she most needed it.

“The need for blood donations is always there” says Kristen Dorscht as to why the family will be hosting another blood clinic later this month.

Six-year-old Ella was born with a heart defect known as the transposition of the great arteries (TGA), which has led to need for a series of surgeries and accompanying blood transfusions. Ella spent most of her days in the hospital from the moment she was born and required many units of blood – 50, to be exact, explains Dorscht.

“It all started because my husband and I wanted to start an initiative to put back into the system the units that Ella had used, to pay back for what all the donors have done for her, because she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all those donors,” Dorscht added

Over the past years, the family has been able to arrange for some 500 units of blood, which surpassed their goal. Now the family continues to be boosters for the Canadian Blood Services in support of those who are in need like their daughter once was. This year Ella and her family have set a goal of collecting 130 units of blood, not just through the one-day event set for October 25, but throughout the year.

“Last year’s clinic went really well; it was really busy but then it was really quiet the last two hours, so it’d be nice if it was busy the whole clinic.”

Along with TGA, the six-year-old also deals with pulmonary hypertension, the result of the many surgeries she had when she was so young. Until the age of five, Ella had to be on oxygen all the time but now she only uses it during the night time, which gives her more freedom as a kid.

“If you went into Ella’s Grade 1 class today you wouldn’t know which kid in the room has a heart issue because she’s just having fun just like all the other kids,” said Dorscht.

Aside from hosting blood clinics the Dorscht family also run other fundraisers to support their daughter and others who are going through the same thing. Last Christmas, Ella was able to design a teddy bear for Toys R Us, which was then sold and raised money for Starlight Canada Foundation. All these initiatives are a way of the family saying ‘thank you’ for those who were generous in helping their daughter.

“We’re just really thankful for the people that did it for us, really that’s all it boils down to. You can never thank these people enough.”

The blood drive will be taking place on October 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lions Hall, 40 South St. W. in Elmira. Kristen and Ella will be there to encourage the community but will also be hosting a raffle draw, which includes various prizes from Sugar Kings tickets to gift cards.

It’s a way to give back to the community, said Dorscht, noting that the blood collected from the drive will not be for Ella’s use but rather for those who need it just like she once did. 

Anyone interested in learning more about if they qualify to donate blood or to book an appointment can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.

Previous articleWoolwich prepares input to province on gravel pit policy
Next articleCandidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner -
0

Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira

Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience that adds a charitable aspect into the mix.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich prepares input to province on gravel pit policy

Steve Kannon -
0
Woolwich is preparing its two cents as the province looks to overhaul the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA). The township plans to submit comments during...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings double up on Stratford Warriors to continue hot streak

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Home and away, it was a good weekend for the Elmira Sugar Kings as they twice bested the Stratford Warriors, extending their winning streak...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

A seamless transition for Paul Kalbfleisch

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Twenty-two years after retiring, Paul Kalbfleisch is actually going through with it.After 32 years of teaching, Kalbfleisch putting away...
Get the full story ...
Music

The songs are standards, the show is anything but

Steve Kannon -
0
Performing together for what they thought was a one-off show, Micah Barnes and Jackie Richardson found there was more than a little chemistry. That...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Giving what you’ve got in you

Faisal Ali -
0
Get the full story ...
Local News

Canadian Blood Services says ‘urgent need’ for donations this week

Faisal Ali -
0
The national blood services agency has issued an urgent call for donations this week, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend in September. Citing...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

His ideal retirement present is a gift that benefits others

Ali Wilson -
0
In honor of his 100th donation and his upcoming retirement, Elmira District Secondary School principal Paul Morgan has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Family encourages locals to roll up sleeves and donate blood

Faisal Ali -
0
If you donated blood in the summer of 2013, says Elmira mother Kristen Dorscht, then you might have given the very same units that...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Taking the walking bus to school

Community rallies to support teen diagnosed with leukemia

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich