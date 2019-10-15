Nafziger, Lena (nee Horst)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 90. Beloved wife, for 65 years, of the late Kenneth Nafziger (March 29, 2019). Dear mother of Wayne and his wife Cheryl, Gloria and her husband Stephen Allen, and Larry and his wife Jane Snider. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Catherine Sawyer), Mary Ann, Christa (Neil Dennison), Hannah Allen (Cameron MacPhail), Nicholas Allen (Gracie James), and Zakary, and great-grandmother of Aaron and Caleb. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Frey) Horst, and siblings Tilman, Cleason, Martin, Hettie Shoemaker, Selina, Mary Bechtel, Levi, and Nelson. Lena was a longtime member of Bethel Mennonite Church and deeply valued her family and lifelong friendships. The family received their relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira and Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bethel Mennonite Church, RR1, Elora from 1:30 p.m. until the interment at 2:30 p.m. in Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service took place at 3 p.m. at the church with a reception following. In Lena’s memory, donations to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Bethel Mennonite Church would be appreciated.

