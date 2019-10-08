Fran Vegh with one of the large boxes and the smaller box which would have the plaster of paris foot print. Some of the boxes that recently have been given to Grand River Hospital.

For 20 years the Painters Guild have been making Infant Memory Boxes. Five or six years ago the group disbanded except for 7 ladies who continue making the boxes. Fran Vegh is one of these ladies. They purchase these boxes out of Quebec and once a month these ladies get together to paint them. These boxes are given to families whose child has died at Grand River Hospital.

The boxes contain a tiny quilt made by the Quilters Guild, the baby’s hospital bracelet and a smaller box with plaster of paris which has the imprint of the baby’s foot print.

The top of the larger boxes all have a baby theme and the small box will have the same colour scheme as the large box. The boxes cost $10 with the ladies donating the paints and their time taken to paint them. Costs are getting more expensive which is why the Maryhill Knights of Columbus have decided to hold a fundraising dance to help offset the costs for these ladies. Approximately 30 boxes a year are prepared for the Infant Bereavement Program.

The fundraiser is called the “Ultimate Rock & Roll Party Charity Dance” . From 5 to 6 p.m. will be 50’s & 60’s music . From 6 to 7 p.m. will be 70’s & 80’s music and from 7 to 8 p.m. will be 90 & 00’s music. After 8 p.m. you can request any songs you wished to hear. This will take place on Saturday October. 26th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre (58 St. Charles St. E, Maryhill). All proceeds will be going to the “Infant Memory Box Programme” Tickets $10 at the door. Stay for the whole evening or just for your type of music!