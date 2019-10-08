fbpx
Infant Memory Boxes

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
NEWSVeronica Reiner -
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
UncategorizedVeronica Reiner -
0

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month.Albrecht, 69, was...
NEWSAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Getting festive in Wellesley

Angelina Lapugean, 11The Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival...
Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Maryhill Community News

Heritage Day

Diane Strickler -
0
Sunday, September 22nd  was the 42nd  anniversary of the Maryhill Historical  Society's Heritage Day.  The celebration began at 10 a.m. with Mass at St. Boniface church...
Maryhill Community News

Historical Meeting

Diane Strickler -
0
The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, September 23rd at 7 p.m. in the...
Maryhill Community News

Terry Fox Walk

Diane Strickler -
0
The wet weather didn't stop the enthusiasm of the students at St. Boniface School in participating in the Terry Fox Walk on Thursday, September...
Maryhill Community News

Catholic Women's league

Diane Strickler -
0
Mass was held on Thursday, September 12th at 6:30 p.m. in church by pastor Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of...
Maryhill Community News

New Horizons talks about your happy pills

Diane Strickler -
0
Over 50 people turned out on Thursday, September 12th for the first meeting of the New Horizons sessions.  These meetings are open...
Fran Vegh with one of the large boxes and the smaller box which would have the plaster of paris foot print. Some of the boxes that  recently have been given to Grand River Hospital.

For 20 years the Painters Guild have been making Infant Memory Boxes. Five or six years ago the group disbanded except for 7 ladies who continue making the boxes.  Fran Vegh is one of these ladies.  They purchase these boxes out of Quebec and once a month these ladies get together to paint them.  These boxes are given to families whose child has died at Grand River Hospital.

The boxes contain a tiny quilt made by the Quilters Guild, the baby’s hospital bracelet  and  a smaller box with plaster of paris which has the imprint of the baby’s foot print.  

The top of the larger boxes all have a baby theme and the small box will have the same colour scheme as the large box.  The boxes cost $10 with the ladies donating the paints and their time taken to paint them.  Costs are getting more expensive which is why the Maryhill Knights of Columbus have decided to hold a fundraising dance to help offset the costs for these ladies.  Approximately 30 boxes a year are prepared for the Infant Bereavement Program.

The fundraiser is called the “Ultimate Rock & Roll Party Charity Dance” . From  5 to 6 p.m. will be 50’s & 60’s music .  From  6 to 7 p.m. will be  70’s & 80’s music and from 7 to 8 p.m. will be  90 & 00’s music.  After 8 p.m. you can request any songs you wished to hear. This will take place on Saturday  October. 26th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre (58 St. Charles St. E, Maryhill).  All proceeds will be going to the “Infant Memory Box Programme”  Tickets $10 at the door.  Stay for the whole evening or just for your type of music!

