Friday, September 13, 2019
Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover near Heidelberg

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
An 18-year-old Mitchell man died at the scene after being ejected from his pickup truck during a single-vehicle collision near Heidelberg on Thursday morning.

Police say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, which occurred on Lobsinger Line.

Waterloo Regional Police received the call at 6:08 a.m., responding to a stretch of Lobsinger Line Durst and Martin Creek roads, said Sgt. Scott Metcalfe.

The driver was found outside his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Headed towards Waterloo, he lost control of his black pickup truck and entered a ditch on the north side of the road. The truck rolled over and the driver was ejected.

“A lack of seatbelt usage is a huge contributing factor,” said Metcalfe of the fatal incident.

One of the first witnesses of the aftermath was another driver, who ended up getting a flat tire from the debris following the collision. Police were called in by a passerby.

The collision damaged a natural gas line, requiring a crew from Enbridge to carry out repairs.

Police confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle after searching the area with a canine unit. As part of the investigation, a drone was used to map out the area accurately.

Lobsinger Line was closed between Durst and Martin Creek roads for several hours during the investigation.

