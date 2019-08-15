Three contestants vying to be fair ambassador

The 166th Wellesley North Easthope Fall Fair is just around the corner, and there are three contestants vying for the title of 2019 ambassador. Last year’s winner, Amanda Lebold, will be giving up her crown to one of the new ladies who’ll claim the role.

All three contestants this year have been nominated by previous ambassadors, notes organizer Wendy Richardson.

Lebold nominated both Caitlin Livingston and Mya Leggo, while Leah Sebben was nominated by 2017 ambassador Katie Kniesel.

Contestants are required to live in or attend school in the Wellesley, Wilmot, Woolwich or Perth East Townships and be between the ages of 17 and 23. Before the competition, individuals present a two- or three-minute prepared speech and complete a display board. On the day of the fair, both will be presented and contestants are required to complete an interview with community judges.

Mya Leggo: Whether it’s helping out at Lucy Pearlle Studio and Vintage Market or competing at a DECA competition, Mya Leggo, 16, is looking forward to learning more about her community by running for this year’s Wellesley Fair ambassador. She is no stranger to the community as she has spent the past five years volunteering with the Wellesley Skating Club teaching children how to skate and in the past two years has extended her expertise to help out at the Milverton Skating Club. Lucy Pearlle Studio and Vintage Market will sponsor the 16-year-old in this year’s competition.

With her involvement in DECA as the co-president, Leggo aspires to take the skills she has learned and use them to attend Ryerson University for graphic design and business once she completes high school.

Caitlin Livingston: As a part-time athlete and a part-time artist, Caitlin Livingston, 17, is looking for the opportunity to meet and connect with people in her community while improving on public speaking skills through the ambassador competition. For eight years she has been a part of the Twin Centre Hericanes hockey team while also maintaining a honor roll status at school. In 2018, the 17-year-old challenged her artistic abilities by entering a pencil crayon drawing into the Passion United art exhibition at the Conestoga College library. Her hard-work ethic shines through at her part-time job at Cloverleaf Farms Outlet and Deli which will be her sponsor in the competition.

Striving to be the best version of herself, Livingston hopes to go to the University of Waterloo to double major in art and French that will help her become a high school teacher for what she is most passionate about.

Leah Sebben: Having spent her whole life in Linwood, Leah Sebben, 19, is looking to get out her comfort zone by learning more about her community and becoming more involved through the ambassador program. Her passion for sports has allowed her to play for the Twin Centre Hericanes for nearly 10 years and various baseball teams in the area from Millbank, Linwood, and Wellesley. Sebben is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Design program at Conestoga College where she has learned to become tech-savvy and well-versed in the Adobe Suite. She takes pride in overcoming tough challenges at school that taught her the essential skills she needs to run her own wedding photography business.

With a passion for design the 19-year-old hopes to graduate with honours from her program, but more importantly she aspires to live in her hometown of Linwood, where she can someday share her community experiences with children of her own.

The three hopefuls will be looking to impress the judges September 11 as the fair gets underway.