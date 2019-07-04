SPORTS YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:The rodeo rides into town Friday evening Home SPORTS Facebook Twitter Email Print By Steve Kannon 0 21 July 4, 2019 Breslau’s Calhoun Stables plays host to the first stop of the Case IH Ultimate Rodeo Tour Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.comA community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer. Facebook Twitter Email Print LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Check out our latest REPORTING SPORTS Elmira Expos sit atop South Perth Men’s Fastball The Elmira Expos are topping the standings in the South Perth Men’s Fastball League as they approach the halfway point of the season, putting them in a prime position... Faisal Ali - July 4, 2019 0 The Full Story SPORTS Ready to Crush Gravel? Or Let Gravel Crush You? An off-road adventure awaits riders at the upcoming BT700 Bikepacking, which kicks off in St. Jacobs in just two weeks. A massive tour of the Ontario countryside, the BT700... Faisal Ali - June 27, 2019 0 The Full Story SPORTS Wellesley skateboarders save local skate park, at least for... The Wellesley village skate park is getting a new lifeline after the intervention of a group of youth and community members at Tuesday’s council meeting. Hearing that their beloved park... Faisal Ali - June 27, 2019 0 The Full Story SPORTS Hundreds of Kids on the move in Elmira There were only winners on hand at last Saturday’s massive Trigator event in Elmira, as almost 900 participants, from as young as 3-years-old up to 14, took part in... Faisal Ali - June 20, 2019 0 The Full Story