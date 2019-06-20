fbpx
20.3 C
Elmira
Thursday, June 20, 2019
COMMENTLefcourtland
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Lefcourtland – June 20, 2019

Home COMMENT
Jack LefcourtBy Jack Lefcourt
0
0

Jack Lefcourt
Jack Lefcourthttp://www.lefcourtland.com
Jack Lefcourt was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and studied fine arts at the University of Waterloo. He began his cartooning career in 1985 as a contributor to the U of W student weekly paper, the Imprint. Since 1989, his editorial work has appeared in numerous daily newspapers, magazines, and community weeklies across Canada, including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and Montreal Gazette. From 1992 to 2000, Lefcourt was the regular editorial cartoonist for NOW magazine in Toronto, as well as a host of other alternative weeklies such as View, in Hamilton, and Echo in Kitchener-Waterloo. Between 2000 and 2005, ten paperback volumes of Lefcourt’s work were published and made available online by Volumes Publishing in Kitchener. In 2006 he moved to Japan where, for several years, he produced a regular comic feature for the Osaka based monthly magazine, Kansai Scene. Jack Lefcourt currently lives in a suburb of Osaka with his wife, Mika.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

COMMENT

Nothing like the U.S., gerrymandering can still happen here

Will amalgamation be shoehorned into the province’s “review” of regional municipalities? That seems likely given the government’s misplaced ideology, one that proved an epic failure under Ontario’s previous Conservative...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
COMMENT

Canadians taking an ever-dimmer view of immigration

Donald Trump is on another rampage about migrants and illegal immigrants, but don’t expect Justin Trudeau to start talking about laying out the welcome mat here – hopefully he’s...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
COMMENT

View From Here – June 20, 2019

Already a short and expensive trip, easily-predicted collisions just add to the "fun."
Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story
Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland – June 13, 2019

Jack Lefcourt -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

All WCDSB schools earn environmental designation

Veronica Reiner -
0