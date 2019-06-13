fbpx
21.9 C
Elmira
Saturday, June 15, 2019
COMMENTView From Here
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

View from here – June 13, 2019

Home COMMENT View From Here
Scott ArnoldBy Scott Arnold
0
14

Like the bounty on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day
has its own traditions that come into play every year.

Scott Arnold
Scott Arnoldhttp://www.industri-studios.com
Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade). Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

COMMENT

View From Here – June 6, 2019

Coming off a record cold-and-damp May, June hasn't been a harbinger of summertime fun either.
Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story
View From Here

The View From Here

Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story
View From Here

The View From Here

Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story
View From Here

The View From Here

Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

The man in the hood returns

Faisal Ali -
0