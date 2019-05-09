NEWS YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:Photo Gallery: Greening initiative launched in Woolwich Home NEWS Facebook Twitter Email Print By Veronica Reiner 0 26 May 9, 2019 Tree Planting event in Bolender Park 1 of 6 Trees for Woolwich launched its greening initiative on May 4 at Bolender Park in Elmira, where residents learned to plant trees and purchased tree vouchers. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer] Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.comVeronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer. Facebook Twitter Email Print LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Check out our latest REPORTING NEWS Finding solace in guilty verdict A guilty verdict brought closure this week to the family of an Elmira woman murdered almost six years ago. Michael Ball, now 27, was convicted May 5 in a St.... Veronica Reiner - May 9, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Elmira WW members donate lost weight Members of the Elmira WW group (formerly Weight Watchers) celebrated their weight loss accomplishments by donating food to those who may need it more than they do. The group collectively... Veronica Reiner - May 9, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Photo Gallery: Vehicle lands in Conestogo River on Three... A vehicle was found stranded in the middle of the Conestogo River on Tuesday evening in the area of Three Bridges Road and Hemlock Hill Drive. The vehicle appeared... Faisal Ali - May 9, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Woolwich nixes amalgamation, backs two tiers Feedback from the public decidedly opposed to any hint of amalgamation in Waterloo Region, Woolwich councillors quickly moved this week to register their own disapproval of that prospect. In a... Observer Admin - May 9, 2019 0 The Full Story