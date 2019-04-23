13.3 C
Elmira
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
XTRA Community BlogMaryhill Community News
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Good Friday Fish Fry 2019

Home XTRA Community Blog Maryhill Community News
Diane StricklerBy Diane Strickler
0
14

It was  cold and wet for the 5th year of  the Maryhill Heritage Park Recreation Committee’s annual Good Friday Fish Fry.  It was a huge success  and getting better each year as more than 600 people were served this year either by take out or sit down in the hall.

Work always starts on the Wednesday, with the picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage, etc.  On the Thursday it was the setting up of tables, the cleaning of the potatoes, shredding the cabbage and making coleslaw, making the tartar sauce, checking the salt and pepper shakers and setting out,  getting take-out boxes ready and many, many other tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the 6 fryers ready .  Because it was so windy the tarps  didn’t get put up until Friday morning so those working the fryers would have protection from the rain and wind.

On Friday the doors opened at 12 noon and there was a steady stream of people until 7 p.m.  You could eat in with no reservations and no one had to wait very long.  You could order 1 or 2 pieces of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.  Desserts and bar refreshments were available.  Coffee and tea were included in there meal and with the nasty weather outside the containers were often filled.

Everyone has their specific jobs on Friday and everything goes like a well-oiled machine, both in the hall, the foyer and outside with the fryers, although  it looks like chaos in the kitchen everything is under control.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

Maryhill Community News

Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

It was pouring rain on Saturday, April 20 but that didn’t prevent the many young people to come out to enjoy the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Maryhill...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

New Horizons

Over 40   people attended the April meeting of the New Horizon’s event on Thursday, April 11th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.  Guest speaker was Maureen Trask who...
Diane Strickler -
1
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

Catholic Women’s League (CWL) Meeting

It was a cold and wet evening for the  monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League  on Thursday, April 11th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their annual meeting and potluck supper on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at the Bloomingdale United Church.  Roll Call was the payment of dues and...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

Diane Strickler -
0