Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

It was pouring rain on Saturday, April 20 but that didn’t prevent the many young people to come out to enjoy the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Park. It had poured rain the previous week when they committee had fist planned on having the hunt and then postponed to the following Saturday. Although it poured rain for the second Saturday they decided to hold the event anyway. This event is sponsored by the Maryhill Recreation Committee with donations given generously by the Maryhill Knights of Columbus. At 11 a.m. sharp the fun began as children looked thought the park looking for plastic eggs. Inside the plastic eggs could be little chocolate eggs, prizes or a paper saying ”winner”. If you were a “winner” you received a large chocolate Easter Bunny. Thank you to Liz Lima and Jana Sauve for co-ordinating this event each year and to the Easter Bunny aka Dwayne Sauve.