Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

Diane Strickler
It was pouring rain on Saturday, April 20 but that didn’t prevent the many young people to come out to enjoy the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Park. It had poured rain the previous week when they committee had fist planned on having the hunt and then postponed to the following Saturday. Although it poured rain for the second Saturday they decided to hold the event anyway. This event is sponsored by the Maryhill Recreation Committee with donations given generously by the Maryhill Knights of Columbus. At 11 a.m. sharp the fun began as children looked thought the park looking for plastic eggs. Inside the plastic eggs could be little chocolate eggs, prizes or a paper saying ”winner”. If you were a “winner” you received a large chocolate Easter Bunny. Thank you to Liz Lima and Jana Sauve for co-ordinating this event each year and to the Easter Bunny aka Dwayne Sauve.

Good Friday Fish Fry 2019

It was  cold and wet for the 5th year of  the Maryhill Heritage Park Recreation Committee’s annual Good Friday Fish Fry.  It was a huge success  and getting better...
New Horizons

Over 40   people attended the April meeting of the New Horizon’s event on Thursday, April 11th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.  Guest speaker was Maureen Trask who...
Catholic Women’s League (CWL) Meeting

It was a cold and wet evening for the  monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League  on Thursday, April 11th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter...
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their annual meeting and potluck supper on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at the Bloomingdale United Church.  Roll Call was the payment of dues and...
