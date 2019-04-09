3.8 C
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

By Diane Strickler
The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their annual meeting and potluck supper on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at the Bloomingdale United Church.  Roll Call was the payment of dues and ideas for next year’s meetings.  Members volunteer hours were also collected.

The R.O.S.E (Rural Ontario Sharing Education)  committee gave their report on the happenings at this past year’s meetings.   Last year a new format for the meetings took place and found it worked very well. This committee  plans the meetings for the rest of 2019 and the spring of 2020.  This will be Bloomingdale’s 70th Anniversary.

The Sunshine committee reported on sending 9 cards during the year, 3 – get well, 4 – sympathy, 1 – anniversary, and 3 – thinking of you cards.

Discussion took place concerning the 19th Annual District meeting.  The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute is hosting this meeting at the United Church on Wednesday, May 15th at 1 p.m.  Theme is “When We Were Young” .

Pauline Weiland will be serving her 2nd term as president, newly elected are 1st vice-president Sharon Agla, 2nd vice-president – Grace Alton.  Other officers are: Secretary – Betty Anne Scott, Assistant Secretary – Judy Reist , Treasurer – Judy Reist and District Director – Gladys Rellinger.

Both phone and sunshine committee is Diane Strickler.

Tweedsmuir Coordinator’s is Diane Strickler & Lorrie Snider . The financial examiner is Kathleen Snyder. Social committee for the year will be Judy Reist & Kathleen Snyder.

The next meeting for Bloomingdale will be on May 13th at the Bloomingdale United Church beginning at 7:30 p.m. Program: “How does your Garden grow?”   How gardening has changed over the years.  Visitors are always welcome!

