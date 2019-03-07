Home NEWS Lancers Claim WCSSAA girls’ Hockey Crown By Faisal Ali - March 7, 2019 19 Facebook Twitter Email Print The Lady Lancers of EDSS took the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association title Feb. 28 at the WMC. The team was at the CWOSSA regionals this week, making it as far as the semi-finals before suffering a 3-2 defeat to St. Mary’s in Kitchener on Wednesday. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]Click here to go to the article. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.