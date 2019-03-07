The Lady Lancers of EDSS took the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association title Feb. 28 at the WMC. The team was at the CWOSSA regionals this week, making it as far as the semi-finals before suffering a 3-2 defeat to St. Mary’s in Kitchener on Wednesday. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]
