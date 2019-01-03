Things were different this year. The annual Christmas Concert was held in the afternoon at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 20th , but still played to a packed audience. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends and neighbours filled the gym. This year all the students sat in front of the stage and watched as each class performed.

Principal Marylin Dawson welcomed everyone. She also spoke on how Christmas Concerts are a part of the Dramatic Arts curriculum with students learning public speaking, dancing and musical instruments.

Emcees for the concert were Julius Misheal and Ryan Bishof, with Spencer Miller working the stage curtains and J.P. Milloy and Ian Gallagher looking after the sound system.

Co-ordinators for the concert were grade five and six teacher Mrs. Leisha Huber and grade seven and eight teacher Mr. Henry Bink with the help of all the Student Council members.

The concert began with the Junior / Senior Kindergarten class of Mrs. Tiffany Roth and Early Childhood Education Assistant Mr. Steven Cleasby performing and singing “Little Snowflake” and “Oh What A Special Night”.

Mrs. Joanna Mazza and Early Childhood Education Assistants Mrs. Gwen King and Ms. Shannon Hancock had their Junior / Senior Kindergarten class singing, including actions to “Christmas Makes Me Sing” and “Happy Birthday, Jesus”. These young people were all holding large decorated Christmas Trees which they decorated themselves and wore stars on their head.

The grade one class of Ms. Lauren Huston performed “Away in a Manager”. While doing “The Bell on the Sleigh” the students rang the bells and clapped with the sticks.

Next on the agenda was Mrs. Karen Randall’s grade two and three class performing and singing “Hush! There’s a baby”.

Ms. Nancy Zuzinjak’s grade three and four class performed “Jingle Bells” on their recorders along with singing some of the verses.

Grade five and six class of Mrs. Leisha Huber’s performed a pantomime to “Still Her Little Child”. This had the students portraying the birth of Jesus with the shepherds , angels and wise men following through his life to the crucifixion and the death of our Lord. This was done to the words of the song.

Following was Mr. Henry Bink’s grade seven and eight class doing the “Bethlehemian Rhapsody”. This tells the Christmas Story in a new and unique way. The students were dressed in various costumes. The words were also on a screen for those wishing to sing along.

New this year was the “12 days of Christmas” which was performed by 12 members of the school staff. Each staff member sang something that pertained to them. Principal (Don’t tell Mommy or Dad) Secretary (I need some ice) one of teachers (I don’t understand Math). This received a large round of applause.

What an enjoyable hour!