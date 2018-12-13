Eggs a versatile item to have on hand just now

The holidays see many of us entertaining guests, either planned or of the drop-in variety. Eggs are one of those versatile items that you can have on hand for any situation, whether it’s breakfast for guests staying over or an impromptu dinner when folks stop by.

This frittata works for breakfast, lunch or dinner – eggs are good that way – and can be adjusted depending on taste … or what you’ve got available. Try it with different peppers or other greens like arugula or kale.

As a bonus, you get to have some greens, which can be a bit of a challenge at this treat-heavy time of the year.

Best of all, this dish can be put together quickly, about five minutes of prep and 10 minutes of cooking time.

Happy cooking, and happy holidays.

Eat Your Greens Frittata

1 container (142 g/5 oz) baby spinach, washed

1 red bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. hot pepper flakes

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

5 eggs

1/3 cup water or skim milk

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

In an ovenproof 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook spinach with water that is still clinging to leaves, over medium heat, stirring for about 2 minutes or until wilted. (Tip: If your skillet has a plastic or wooden handle, make it oven proof by wrapping the handle with foil before placing in the oven.)

Add pepper, garlic and hot pepper flakes; stir to combine. Add oil and cook for 3 minutes or until softened.

In a bowl, whisk together eggs, water and cheese. Pour into skillet, stirring to combine with spinach. Cook until edge is with rubber spatula, letting runny egg go to the bottom. Let cook, until edge is starting to set.

Place skillet about 4 inches under broiler for about 3 minutes or until top is set and light golden.

Looking for a lunch idea in a snap? Cut frittata into larger squares and tuck into whole-grain pita halves or roll into whole-grain tortilla.

You can add more flavour by serving frittata with pasta sauce or salsa.

Makes 4 servings.