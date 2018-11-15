The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Thursday, November 8. Mass was celebrated at 6:30 p.m. in church by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of our Council. The meeting was held in the Edward Halter Home.

CORRESPONDENCE – Ray of Hope request, Thank you from Carmelite Sisters, Euthanasia Prevention Newsletter, Catholic Mission in Canada magazine, the strategic Plan for the Catholic Women’s League of Canada for 2018-2022 and K-W Right to Life News & Views Fall newsletter.

President Fran Vegh had received several pieces of information from the Diocese which she distributed to the convener’s.

Reminder was made about the Knights of Columbus memorial brunch is on Sunday, Nov. 11th after the 10 a.m. Mass also Vegas Night on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club. Items will be needed for the penny table.

CWL dues for 2019 are now due, cost this year is $25.

CARD CONVENOR – Maria O’Drowsky has sent 2 get well and 1 sympathy card.

EDUCATION & HEALTH CONVENOR – Judy Kittel spoke on the article in the K W Record on the Health Van. 1400 Maloxon kits given out. 400 people are helped weekly. Judy urged the ladies to learn what we can about cannabis.

SPIRITUAL LIFE CONVENOR – Barb Nosal spoke to the ladies about the “Book of Life” in church to sign for our loved ones to be remembered. Advent is around the corner and Barb reminded the ladies about going to confession.

Thank you to Barb and Judy for helping with this meeting.

The remainder of the evening was spent with the ladies making 2 simple but beautiful Christmas crafts with Fran Vegh demonstrating.

December will be the Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Glen in Guelph with Marlene Lehman, Helen Peacock & Jackie Peacock.

A brief planning meeting will be held in January after Mass to plan the February Valentine Dinner there will not be an activity at this meeting. No meeting in February because the weather is usually not very good. Joanne Nederend will supply the snacks for the January meeting.