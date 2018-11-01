Home NEWS Giving what you’ve got in you By Faisal Ali - November 1, 2018 18 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 3 The monthly blood donor clinic was well attended Oct. 26 at the Elmira Lions Hall. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Greeting donors at the event was little Ella Dorscht, for whom the clinic was sponsored this month, along with her mother Kristen and brother Cameron. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] The monthly blood donor clinic was well attended Oct. 26 at the Elmira Lions Hall. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dorscht family continues to pay it forward with latest blood drive Canadian Blood Services says ‘urgent need’ for donations this week The View From Here – August 23, 2018 A blood drive with a personal touch LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.