The 43rd annual Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival took place on Saturday. It was a fun-filled day featuring dozens of vendors, pony rides, arts and craft shows, tractor rides, and live music by Wellesley Idol singers and other local entertainers. See more photos on p. 29. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]