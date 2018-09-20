Elmira terry fox run breaks $300,000 in donations

The annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday saw some 45 participants raise $12,500, which brought the running total for the Elmira event to more than $300,000. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]

