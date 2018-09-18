CWL Meeting

Mass was celebrated on Thursday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m. in church by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League. The meeting was held in the Edward Halter Home.

CORRESPONDENCE – Received was the Good Work News bulletin, thank you cards from Tyler, Josie & Josh Runstedler for sponsoring them in the Lisaard Walk and a thank you from Lizaard House. Marjorie Zinger, Catholic Missions Highlights, Ray of Hope annual report for 2017-2018, thank you from the Catholic Youth Organization for sponsoring children at Camp Brebeuf and the Catholic Missions in Canada booklet.

President Fran Vegh had received several pieces of information from the Diocese and these were discussed. Members were encouraged to use the Diocesan website for inspiration for meetings.

Discussion also took place on future meetings. October convenor is Diane Strickler and will be making Milk Bag Mats, November will be a Christmas theme with convenor Fran Vegh and December will be the Christmas Dinner at Riverside Glenn in Guelph with convenor Helen Peacock. A brief meeting in January to plan the February Valentine Dinner and no meeting in February because the weather is usually not very good.

A special mailing will be made shortly regarding the gift card fundraiser which will include information on the Christmas dinner, and membership.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – Diane Strickler reminded the ladies of the Maryhill Park fundraiser Fish Fry on Saturday, Sept. 22nd from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Centre. Heritage Sunday is Sept. 23rd with the Mass at 10 a.m. and tour of the historical shrines with lunch at 12 noon at the Community Centre. A fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20th at 8 p.m. at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun with proceeds going to Lisaard House and the War Amps. Cost is $15 per person which will include a light lunch. Dancing to 50’s & 60’s music. For tickets please contact (519) 648-2939 or (519) 648-3952.

CARD CONVENOR – Maria O’Drowsky has sent 6 sympathy, 1 get well and 1 anniversary card during the summer.

SPIRITUAL LIFE CONVENOR – Barb Nosal read a write-up from the paper entitled Thanksgiving – an unexpected heartwarming experience.