Lord stanley's cup wows 'em in st. clements By Veronica Reiner - August 9, 2018 0 49 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Washington Capitals goaltending coach and St. Clements native Scott Murray brought the Stanley Cup home Aug. 4, posing with excited hockey fans at the St. Clements Community Centre. It is tradition to have each member of the Cup-winning team take it to their hometown for a day. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]