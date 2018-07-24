Heart of the community award chosen for 2018

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler with Spencer Miller who received  “The Diane Strickler Heart of the Community Award”.

Congratulations to Spencer Miller!   On Thursday, June 28th  Grade 4 student Spencer Miller  was presented with “The Diane Strickler Heart of the Community Award”.   Spencer  is a very active young man.  He is a faithful Altar Server, serving every Wednesday and Friday morning Masses and the  Saturday evening Mass at 5 p.m.  He has also  taught other children to serve Mass as well.  Spencer loves sports and is active in hockey, baseball and golf and still has time to play the piano.  At. St. Boniface school he is active in Student Council and various clubs within the school.  St. Boniface School is proud of you Spencer!

Diane Strickler  retired  from St. Boniface School after 35 years as secretary. This award was donated by St. Boniface School Council and is given  every year on her behalf to a worthy student in the school.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

