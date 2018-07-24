Heart of the community award chosen for 2018

Congratulations to Spencer Miller! On Thursday, June 28th Grade 4 student Spencer Miller was presented with “The Diane Strickler Heart of the Community Award”. Spencer is a very active young man. He is a faithful Altar Server, serving every Wednesday and Friday morning Masses and the Saturday evening Mass at 5 p.m. He has also taught other children to serve Mass as well. Spencer loves sports and is active in hockey, baseball and golf and still has time to play the piano. At. St. Boniface school he is active in Student Council and various clubs within the school. St. Boniface School is proud of you Spencer!

Diane Strickler retired from St. Boniface School after 35 years as secretary. This award was donated by St. Boniface School Council and is given every year on her behalf to a worthy student in the school.