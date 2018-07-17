Cameron Rebelo earns historical society award

George Isley president of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community was pleased to present the St. Boniface School Grade 8 history award which is sponsored by the Society. This is the third year this award is being presented.

History is kept alive and vibrant by the roles and activities of smaller community based initiatives such as archives and local Historical Societies. Their efforts ensure that future generations can conduct important research and understand Canada’s local stories. The goal of this History Award is to honour significant achievement in history and encourage young people to become involved and excited about local, regional, national, and world history. Cameron Rebelo is a student who not only demonstrates good academic standing in this subject area, but who genuinely showed an interest in History. He is a student who has always shown an interest in History and has often signed books out of the library that deal with History. Former students who previously received this award were Seth Doerr and Alex Zettel.