Cameron Rebelo earns historical society award

By Diane Strickler
George Isley president of the Historical Society and Maryhill Community and Cameron Rebelo recipient of the History Award sponsored by the Society.

George Isley president of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community was pleased to present the St. Boniface School Grade 8 history award which is sponsored  by the Society.  This is the third year this award is being presented.

History is kept alive and vibrant by the roles and activities of smaller community based initiatives such as archives and local Historical Societies. Their efforts ensure that future generations can conduct important research and understand Canada’s local stories. The goal of this History Award is to honour significant achievement in history and encourage young people to become involved and excited about local, regional, national, and world history. Cameron Rebelo is a student who not only demonstrates good academic standing in this subject area, but who genuinely showed an interest in History. He is a student who has always shown an interest in History and has often signed books out of the library that deal with History.  Former students who previously received this award were Seth Doerr and Alex Zettel.

The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

