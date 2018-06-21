Cattle perish as fire levels barn near Floradale

1 of 9

Cattle and crops were lost, though no people were injured, when a barn caught fire near Floradale in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Woolwich firefighters were still assessing the scene at press time, but an estimated 30 of the 192 head of cattle in the barn perished in the blaze, as well as some crops stored in the structure. The cause is under investigation, with Woolwich fire chief Dale Martin speculating a short-circuit on a skidsteer might be the culprit. [Joe Merlihan / The Observer]